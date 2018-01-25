Marberry, Lipscomb beat USC Upstate 92-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Rob Marberry had 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds, Kenny Cooper added 16 points and Lipscomb beat USC Upstate 92-78 on Wednesday night.

Marberry scored 16 points in the first half and Lipscomb closed on a 10-0 run for a 42-29 lead.

George Brammeier chipped in a season-high 14 points and Garrison Mathews had his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 boards for Lipscomb (13-8, 3-3 Atlantic Sun). The Bisons shot 55 percent from the floor, hit 22 of 31 free throws, and got 31 points from their bench - with 11 different players scoring.

Mike Cunningham scored 20 points with four 3-pointers for USC Upstate (6-17, 1-5). Ramel Thompkins had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Deion Holmes 12 points.

Cunningham and Thompkins combined to score 31 of the Spartans' first 62 points.

