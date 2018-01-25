Tennessee governor to give final State of the State Monday - WSMV News 4

Tennessee governor to give final State of the State Monday

Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo) Gov. Bill Haslam (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.

The Republican will address the state House and Senate Monday at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed online .

Haslam will wrap up his second four-year term next January. The race to succeed him has drawn five leading Republicans and two Democrats.

Haslam has announced a $30 million plan to address the opioid crisis as one of the top priorities for his final annual legislative session as governor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

