Tennessee governor to give final State of the State Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.

The Republican will address the state House and Senate Monday at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed online .

Haslam will wrap up his second four-year term next January. The race to succeed him has drawn five leading Republicans and two Democrats.

Haslam has announced a $30 million plan to address the opioid crisis as one of the top priorities for his final annual legislative session as governor.

