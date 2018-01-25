101st Airborne Division soldier receives Soldier's Medal

Almost 20 members of the Nashville Predators staff are heading to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Almost 20 members of the Nashville Predators staff are heading to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
If you've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of your Girl Scout cookies, you won't have to wait much longer!More >>
If you've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of your Girl Scout cookies, you won't have to wait much longer!More >>
A Perry County man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy's cat on purpose.More >>
A Perry County man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy's cat on purpose.More >>
Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Mass shootings are never random. According to a local security consultant, they are always planned and there are warning signs.More >>
Mass shootings are never random. According to a local security consultant, they are always planned and there are warning signs.More >>
A 101st Airborne Division soldier has been given the Soldier's Medal after saving two people from a burning vehicle.More >>
A 101st Airborne Division soldier has been given the Soldier's Medal after saving two people from a burning vehicle.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.More >>
Police in La Vergne are investigating a shooting at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Wednesday night.More >>
Police in La Vergne are investigating a shooting at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Wednesday night.More >>
A 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Nashvillian is talking about the sex abuse her teammates endured in a video that’s gone viral.More >>
A 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Nashvillian is talking about the sex abuse her teammates endured in a video that’s gone viral.More >>
When one woman learned of the shooting at Marshall County High School, everything sounded painfully familiar.More >>
When one woman learned of the shooting at Marshall County High School, everything sounded painfully familiar.More >>