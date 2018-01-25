Security expert shares warning signs about gun violence

Mass shootings are never random. According to a local security consultant, they are always planned and there are warning signs.

Detection is the most efficient way to stop an active shooter before the trigger is even pulled. Recognizing someone is in the planning process could stop tragedy before it happens.

First, the shooter has the idea. Their decision to cause harm is usually based on grievances with a person or organization.

Next, they gather information. They are looking for weaknesses in a school or church's security system. A student may even test their boundaries with a school resource officer.

This is where Michael Mann, a security consultant with ASIS, says situational awareness becomes crucial.

"They're not random. There's planning that takes place, no matter what the adverse, no matter what the motivations are, so because of that there's a very detailed cycle that happens," Mann said.

Mann said social awareness can be more powerful than a gun.

Drastic changes in behavior could be an indicator someone is planning to do harm. This could be social withdrawal, a drop in attendance at school or continually starting arguments with other students or co-workers.

This isn't a definitive indicator someone is planning an attack, but Mann said it's important to be aware of these types of behavior and to be comfortable reporting it.

"The staff, teachers and even other students have the ability to communicate to something that they detected something that's abnormal. Whether that's behavior, whether that's some sort of action," Mann said.

Beyond noticing this type of behavior, it's important to tell someone.

Mann said every organization and institution should have a system in place for reporting unusual behavior.

If you're a parent and a teacher reports this kind of behavior about your child, he says to ask open-ended questions about what's going on and to maybe even check their social media accounts.

