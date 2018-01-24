Suspect arrested in connection with La Vergne shooting

The 19-year-old accused of shooting a man outside of a La Vergne apartment complex is now in custody.

Jason Hill was arrested Monday after being on the run since the end of January.

Hill is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The victim, who has not been identified by officials, was shot in his lower torso at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Jan. 24.

Police said Hill and the victim knew each other and were in a fight before shots were fired.

