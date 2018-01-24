Police searching for suspect in La Vergne shooting

Police in La Vergne are investigating a shooting at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Wednesday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot in his lower torso. The alleged shooter had already left the area.

Police said the shooter and the victim knew each other and were in a fight before the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect was seen leaving the area with an unidentified woman in a silver Nissan. They may have been heading towards Murfreesboro.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Jason Hill. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with white letters and dark colored sweatpants. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.

