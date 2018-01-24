Nashville's Shawn Johnson makes viral video about gymnast abuse

His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina looks towards Larry Nassar as a victim gives her impact statement during the seventh day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Judge sentences ex-doctor Larry Nassar to up to 175 years in prison

In the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Lou Anna Simon, president of Michigan State University, is resigning, according to a letter posted on the school's website.

A 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Nashvillian is talking about the sex abuse her teammates endured in a video that’s gone viral.

In a YouTube video recorded in her Nashville living room, Shawn Johnson thanked her heroes, the dozens of young women who came forward about being molested by former doctor Larry Nassar.

“The organization that I have trusted my entire life has failed miserably and I don't know how to fix it except start over,” Johnson said.

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls.

Gymnastics was the love of Johnson's young life.

“Gymnastics is the best sport in the entire world, but if I had a daughter right now I wouldn't put her in it. That makes me really sad because I can't even trust USA Gymnastics,” Johnson said.

Murfreesboro gymnastics mother Shannon Lee is one of the thousands who watched the viral video.

"It made me grieve. I feel like I've had to grieve and be disgusted for all of these women who have gone through it,” Lee said.

Lee, like most moms, worries about her children every day.

“Would I like to shelter them from every terrible thing that goes on in the world? You bet. If someone invents a bubble suit, sign me up. But I don't think for us personally is taking kids out of gymnastics the answer,” Lee said.

She said the sport has shaped her and her children, and she would never want to take that away.

“I don't want to let the abuser win,” Lee said.

Lee said she's stayed up late many nights watching the testimonies of the abused, and it's sparked some important conversations with her kids.

“I think what we are learning from this terrible, terrible event is we need to believe them and report it right away and not brush it under the rug,” she said.

