Police investigate shooting at Murfreesboro apartments

The shooting was reported at the Campus Villa Apartments in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Campus Villa Apartments in the 900 block of Greenland Drive around 6 p.m. There they found a young male victim who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting had occurred across the street and the victim was able to run away and get help.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say this investigation is in its preliminary stages.

