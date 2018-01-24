Member's Mark meatballs recalled due to listeria concerns

A recall has been issued for certain Member’s Mark products due to a possible listeria contamination.

Officials say this is a “health hazard situation” that could result in death.

The item being recalled is 36-pound cases of 6-pound bags of “Member’s Mark Di Bertacchi Italian Style Meatballs” with a use by date of Dec. 17, 2018 and a lot code of 15507351.

The items were shipped to stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

