Victims' grandmother asks why alleged gunman was out jail

A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.

Queshan Brooks has been charged nine times for various violent crimes. Of those charges, News 4 has learned seven were dropped.

Sisters Samaii and Sammarree Daniel, ages 5 and 8 respectively, were shot and killed earlier this month. Their mother and two other men were also shot. Police say Brooks, 24, pulled the trigger.

“Those are innocent babies who have done nothing wrong,” said Shannon Battle, the girls’ grandmother.

Police say in 2013, Brooks robbed six people at gunpoint and fired shots at a man who chased after him.

Investigators charged Brooks with six counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted murder. All of those charges were eventually dropped, with the exception of one armed robbery charge.

Brooks was sentenced to six years in jail but only served three.

“He should not have been out of jail anyway,” Battle said.

Last September, police say Brooks pulled a gun on the mother of his child. He was arrested and released on bond.

Brooks remained free on bond during the shooting earlier this month.

“I will never, ever, ever get over this, but I will be in court every single day that he is there,” Battle said.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told News 4 they are still researching why those 2013 charges against Brooks were dropped.

