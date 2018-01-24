Woman who lost sister to past school shooting offers message to Marshall Co.

When one woman learned of the shooting at Marshall County High School, everything sounded painfully familiar.

As someone living with the memory of school violence for more than 20 years, she's delivering a message of support to the Marshall County community.

"You're dealing with high school kids who woke up one morning thinking that they're going to school like any other day," said Paducah paralegal Christina Hadley Ellegood. "Their lives were changed in ways most will never understand. These kids will never walk into a building again without wondering, 'where's the exit? How do I get out?' You're going to have kids who will hear fireworks and hit the ground and be shaking. It's not something that'll go away in a few years."

Ellegood watched images of families holding on to their loved ones after the school shooting in Marshall County Tuesday.

"This is still absolutely shocking," she said. "This happened to our community again, and we're having to relive this all over again. I was basically reliving what happened 20 years ago."

It was just over 20 years ago in December 1997 that a 14-year-old student opened fire at Heath High School in Paducah. The shooting injured five students and killed three. Among the three killed was Nicole Hadley, Ellegood's sister.

"We lost a very sweet girl that day along with the other two girls we lost at Heath," Ellegood said. "I don't want people to forget my sister, who she was, what she stood for."

It's in memory of Nicole that Ellegood wants to reach out to those grieving students and families at Marshall County High.

"I want these kids to know that what they know as a normal life no longer exists," she said. "You'll get through the day. It's day by day. It's not something you get over overnight. It takes time. It'll take years for these kids to fully understand what they saw.

"It's OK to get angry, get mad, to not understand what's going on, for them to reach out, for them to talk," Ellegood continued. "The more you talk about how you feel, the easier it is to understand, for you to release that frustration, that anger built up inside you, which is the key to being able to move on."

A memorial was unveiled last month, commemorating 20 years since the shooting at Heath High School. Ellegood was part of the team working to establish the memorial.

"This community came together for Heath 20 years ago," she said. "They will come together for Marshall County. Marshall County will feel the support of this community and know they're not alone. We have our Heath family that knows what they're going through, and maybe that'll help them go through this hard time."

