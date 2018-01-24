Police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies

Metro detectives are searching for a man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month.

The armed robberies happened at OnTrack Market at 3210 Gallatin Pike on Jan. 10, and the Dollar General store at 2101 8th Avenue South on Monday.

Police said in both cases, the gunman brought items up to the cashier before demanding money at gunpoint. He got away with cash in both cases.

The suspect is described as a black man with long dreadlocks who appears to be in his 20s. He is approximately 6’ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt during both robberies.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

