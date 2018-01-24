Alexander, Corker among senators behind Music Modernization Act

A group of senators is going further than ever to ensure songwriters are getting paid fair value for their work.

Wednesday, a bipartisan group of eight senators, including Tennessee Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, introduced the Music Modernization Act. It would ensure songwriters are paid the royalties they are owed and make it easier for digital streaming services to obtain a license and play songs.

The bill would also change the law to help songwriters be paid a fair market value for their songs.

Steve Bogard, president of the Nashville Songwriters Association International, said the act “represents the most significant copyright reform in a generation.”

