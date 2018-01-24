Police search for Portland bank robber

Portland Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing Farmers Bank on Tuesday. (Photo: Portland Police Department)

Portland police are searching for a man who robbed the Farmers Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect entered the bank, located at 107 North Broadway, around 2 p.m. and demanded money by producing a note and threatening the clerk with a firearm.

Contact Portland Police at 615-325-3434 if you have information concerning the robbery.

