2 charged with stealing perfume from Franklin mall

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of perfume from the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.

Police say Jonathan Bass, 28, and Lindsay King, 40, were caught on surveillance cameras stealing the perfume from Macy’s on Jan. 15 and again on Jan. 17.

Bass returned again on Jan. 18, then again the next day while King waited in the getaway car in the parking lot.

The pair was arrested in the Macy’s parking lot after the final theft. In total, police say Bass and King stole more than $3,000 worth of perfume.

Bass is charged with two counts of felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor theft. His bond was set at $14,500.

King is charged with two counts of felony theft. Her bond was set at $6,000.

