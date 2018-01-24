Rutherford County Schools seeking properties for new schools

Each year, more than 1,000 students are added to Rutherford County Schools.

Space for those students is rapidly dwindling, and finding land to build schools in one of the fastest growing counties in the state is not easy.

Rutherford County Schools is taking out ad space in local papers, online and on social media asking for people with land in the county to consider selling it to them.

They need enough acreage to build two to three schools all in one spot.

Angela Howard is a mother of two Rutherford County middle school students.

“As a parent, when you look at schools you don't want your kid to be in overcrowded classes. You want better one on one time with your teachers. But, it's almost impossible to keep up with the way Rutherford County is growing right now,” Howard said.

When Howard heard about the school system putting ads out, looking for people to sell their land, she thought it was a great idea.

“Because I know a lot of people out in the country and further out, they don't want a big subdivision going in right next to them, especially if they live on a couple of acres. But, having a school out there may be something different, because it could help everybody in the community,” Howard said.

James Evans, spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools, said they will need as much as 90 acres for some campuses.

They are looking at land on the outskirts of the county.

Rutherford County Schools recently submitted a five-year plan for review. They are wanting to build a school each year, with more schools added to that tally in the next two to three years.

The cost for a new elementary school is the $20 to $40 million range. A high school is closer $70 million. That does not include operating costs.

Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess said he has concerns about the costs, and that there is no way to sustain the growth of schools without property tax increases.

“Every year in that five-year plan it was as much as $80 to $90 million a year,” Burgess said. “That's not even discussing yet what it's going to cost for operating those schools.”

One idea that was thrown around by the Rutherford County Commission was a year-round school year. But, Rutherford County Schools officials say that is a no go. They say it would save money on the front end for building costs, but operating costs would increase by adding more teachers and buses.

Right now, the plan is for new construction and building additions.

