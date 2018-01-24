Comptroller: Tennessee officials accepted trips from vendor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee athletics department officials accepted trips and entertainment from a vendor and prospective vendor, according to the state comptroller's office.

The comptroller's office said Tuesday that Tennessee's director of sports surface management accepted two paid golf trips from a vendor who had been awarded an equipment lease worth $763,898.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Tom Satkowiak said the employee received a written warning and letter of admonishment in his personnel file.

Although nobody is named in the report, Tennessee's staff directory lists Darren Seybold as director of sports surface management.

Also, two unnamed athletic department employees attended one day of The Masters in 2014 as guests of a potential vendor. Tennessee's school policy prevents employees from accepting gifts exceeding $75 in value.

The school's internal audit team requested the investigation.

