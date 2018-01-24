Manhunt in 3rd day for Tennessee suspect on most wanted list

A group of senators is going further than ever to ensure songwriters are getting paid fair value for their work.More >>
A group of senators is going further than ever to ensure songwriters are getting paid fair value for their work.More >>
Portland police are searching for a man who robbed the Farmers Bank on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Portland police are searching for a man who robbed the Farmers Bank on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Each year, more than 1,000 students are added to Rutherford County Schools. Space for those students is rapidly dwindling, and finding land to build schools in one of the fastest growing counties in the state is not easy.More >>
Each year, more than 1,000 students are added to Rutherford County Schools. Space for those students is rapidly dwindling, and finding land to build schools in one of the fastest growing counties in the state is not easy.More >>
Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of perfume from the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.More >>
Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of perfume from the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.More >>
Prosecutors announced Wednesday they would seek to try the accused 15-year-old gunman at a Kentucky high school as an adult.More >>
Prosecutors announced Wednesday they would seek to try the accused 15-year-old gunman at a Kentucky high school as an adult.More >>
Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.More >>
Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee athletics department officials accepted trips and entertainment from a vendor and prospective vendor, according to the state comptroller's office.More >>
Tennessee athletics department officials accepted trips and entertainment from a vendor and prospective vendor, according to the state comptroller's office.More >>
Authorities are searching near Chattanooga for a man wanted for a convenience store hold-up, saying they've placed the suspect on the top 10 most wanted list of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Authorities are searching near Chattanooga for a man wanted for a convenience store hold-up, saying they've placed the suspect on the top 10 most wanted list of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
An active shooter seminar was held Wednesday in Brentwood.More >>
An active shooter seminar was held Wednesday in Brentwood.More >>
Metro Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman inside her Hermitage home in February 2009.More >>
Metro Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman inside her Hermitage home in February 2009.More >>