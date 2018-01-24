Manhunt in 3rd day for Tennessee suspect on most wanted list

WHITWELL, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities are searching near Chattanooga for a man wanted for a convenience store hold-up, saying they've placed the suspect on the top 10 most wanted list of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Area news outlets report the search for 42-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre continued for a third day Wednesday near Whitwell, about 25 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Chattanooga.

Authorities say Halfacre eluded capture earlier this week though a fellow suspect in Friday's robbery in Rutherford County, 51-year-old Timothy Howell, was arrested.

Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnet in Marion County, which encompasses the community of Whitwell, says Halfacre stole an officer's vehicle Tuesday after an altercation, crashed it and then fled on foot. The sheriff says Halfacre is considered to be armed and dangerous.

