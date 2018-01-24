Security expert shares tips at active shooter seminar - WSMV News 4

Security expert shares tips at active shooter seminar

Members of the Brentwood community gathered for the seminar. (WSMV) Members of the Brentwood community gathered for the seminar. (WSMV)
BRENTWOOD, TN

An active shooter seminar was held Wednesday in Brentwood.

Security consultant Michael Mann explained that social awareness is more powerful than a gun when it comes to protecting yourself from a mass shooting.

Mann said mass shootings are never random, they’re planned in advance regardless of motive. He added the shooter usually shows specific behaviors leading up to it.

Mann said it’s also crucial that teachers and students have a system in place to report that behavior.

“The staff, teachers and even other students have the ability to communicate to something that they detected, something that’s abnormal. Whether that’s behavior, whether that’s some sort of action,” he said.

This line of defense is also effective across businesses, churches and schools.

If the worst does happen, Mann said it’s essential to have a plan in place.

