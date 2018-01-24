Suspect arrested in 2009 murder case

Elias Olea, 26, was arrested for the February 2009 murder of Melissa Ann Tyler Rarmiez. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman inside her Hermitage home in February 2009.

Elias Olea, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon at a Gallatin Pike restaurant after a tip to Crime Stoppers. Police said Olea hid in the restroom for a brief time after seeing officers approach.

Olea is accused of murdering of Melissa Ann Tyler Ramirez inside her Hunting Drive home in February 2009. He was 17 at the time she was killed.

A juvenile court petition charging him with murder was issued in May 2013. Police believe Olea was out of the country when the charge was brought.

Christian Gutierrez, a co-defendant who was age 16 when Ramirez was shot to death, was convicted of facilitating first-degree murder in 2015 after the case against him was transferred to the adult system. He received a 20-year sentence.

