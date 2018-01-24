Body recovered from Crossville lake

Authorities recovered the body of a man believed to have been missing since late December in Holiday Lake on Wednesday morning.

Crossville police said the body of an adult male, unidentified but believed by authorities to be Benjamin Heino, from Holiday Lake around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Heino was last seen at his Flamingo Drive home on Dec. 29.

Because of the freezing temperatures and the inaccessibility to the frozen lake, search efforts had been delayed until Wednesday.

Police searched the lake in conjunction with members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Crossville Fire Department’s dive team.

Following the recovery efforts, the investigation will continue.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.