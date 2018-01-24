Prosecutors seek to charge KY shooting suspect as adult

The shooting happened in Benton, KY, which is near Paducah. (WSMV)

At least one person was killed in the shooting. (Source: NBC News)

Prosecutors announced Wednesday they would seek to try the accused 15-year-old gunman at a Kentucky high school as an adult.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnall announced the 15-year-old, who has not been identified, has been charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of assault (first), which would carry the same sentencing as attempted murder.

A hearing will be held in juvenile court to determine whether he can be tried as an adult. Juvenile court proceedings in Kentucky are closed to the general public. Only victims, defendants and court officials are allowed to attend.

The 15-year-old is accused of walking into Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning and opening fire on students, killing two, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, and causing injury to 18 others - 14 were shot and four were injured as children were trying to escape the school's common area.

Darnall said he anticipates the case would be submitted to the Marshall County Grand Jury at its Feb. 13 meeting. He did not anticipate a special grand jury to be called to hear the case.

Also during Wednesday's press conference, Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett announced the elementary and middle schools in Marshall County would reopen on Thursday. The high school will reopen at a later time, according to Lovett.

"Parents can attend school with their children," Lovett said during the press conference. He said buses would run at the normal times.

He said during the press conference that he had been urged by many to try to return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Lovett praised the students and staff at Marshall County High School about how they handled the attack on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to the victims," said Lovett. "Our students, staff and first responders were phenomenal in how they handled the situation."

Earlier today, I spoke with @GovMattBevin of Kentucky regarding yesterday’s shooting at Marshall County High School. My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery. We are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

