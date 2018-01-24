Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last, Nashville show set for Oct. 24

Prosecutors announced Wednesday they would seek to try the accused 15-year-old gunman at a Kentucky high school as an adult.More >>
Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.More >>
Tennessee athletics department officials accepted trips and entertainment from a vendor and prospective vendor, according to the state comptroller's office.More >>
Authorities are searching near Chattanooga for a man wanted for a convenience store hold-up, saying they've placed the suspect on the top 10 most wanted list of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
An active shooter seminar was held Wednesday in Brentwood.More >>
Metro Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman inside her Hermitage home in February 2009.More >>
Authorities recovered the body of a man believed to have been missing since late December in Holiday Lake on Wednesday morning.More >>
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived in Calvert City, Kentucky to investigate the deadly towboat explosion on January 20.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping a nearly 50 years on stages.More >>
According to officials, the threat was generic in nature and did not mention an actual weapon or other details.More >>
