Police searching for man who robbed Clarksville pharmacy, may have gun

Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy on Monday morning and may have a weapon.

According to police, the suspect entered Rite-Aid on Madison Ave. around 8:46 a.m. and handed the clerk a note saying he had a gun and would kill him if he wasn't given drugs.

The clerk complied, and the suspect left the store with the undisclosed drugs. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is a thin, white man with a mustache. He was wearing a green, camo jacket, black hoodie and sunglasses.

Witnesses say he left the scene driving a green Dodge Ram with a regular-sized cab and a chrome gas-cap cover.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Woodruff at 931-648-0656 x 5531.

You can also leave a tip with Clarksville Police by calling 931-645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.

