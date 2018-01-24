Police searching for man who robbed Clarksville pharmacy, may have gun

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived in Calvert City, Kentucky to investigate the deadly towboat explosion on January 20.More >>
Prosecutors announced Wednesday they would seek to try the accused 15-year-old gunman at a Kentucky high school as an adult.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping a nearly 50 years on stages.More >>
According to officials, the threat was generic in nature and did not mention an actual weapon or other details.More >>
Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy on Monday morning and may have a weapon.More >>
Nine students were taken to a Manchester hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning.More >>
A man, woman, and two small children were home when the fire started, but they were able to escape unharmed.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >>
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >>
Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.More >>
Country music performer Lari White died on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, according to her mother’s post on her CaringBridge site. She was 52.More >>
Nine students were taken to a Manchester hospital with minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning.More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation cases in the nation.More >>
