Man arrested for robbing same Clarksville Rite-Aid three times

Thomas Holmes is suspected of robbing the Madison Street Rite-Aid three times. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office/Clarksville Police)

Clarksville Police have arrested the man wanted for Wednesday morning's robbery at the Rite-Aid on Madison Street, as well as two previous robberies at the same store.

On the morning of October 28, the evening of November 14 and Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., a white male entered the store and passed a note demanding drugs to the pharmacist. Wednesday, his note said he would kill the pharmacist if he wasn't given drugs.

However, in the most recent robbery, after the suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount and type of drugs, he was seen getting into a green Dodge Ram truck with a silver gas cap.

That information led police to identify 44-year-old Thomas Holmes as a suspect. Friday, he was found and interviewed, and police determined he was responsible for all three robberies.

Clarksville Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office took Holmes into custody at a residence on Briarwood Road in the county.

Holmes is charged with aggravated robbery, and additional charges are pending. His bond is set at $100,000.

