Missing Robertson Co. teens found safe

Brooke Ward ran away from home with her sister Kayla on Jan. 11. She was found on Jan. 24 by Vanderbilt Police. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Kayla Ward has been missing from her Springfield home since Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Two teens from Robertson County missing since Jan. 11 have been found safe.

Authorities said Kayla Ward and her sister Brooke Ward had been missing from their Springfield since Jan. 11.

Brooke Ward was found last week by the Vanderbilt University Police Department, according to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reported on Monday that Kayla Ward had been found in Kentucky.

The sisters had last been seen at their home on Highway 76 just outside of Springfield on Jan. 11.

