Missing Robertson Co. teen found near Vandy, sister still missing

Brooke Ward ran away from home with her sister Kayla on Jan. 11. She was found on Jan. 24 by Vanderbilt Police. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Kayla Ward has been missing from her Springfield home since Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)

Robertson County authorities are looking for a teen who has been missing since Jan. 11.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Kayla Ward was still missing after last being seen at their home on Highway 76 just outside of Springfield.

Kayla Ward and her sister Brooke Ward both ran away from home on Jan. 11.

Brooke Ward was found by the Vanderbilt University Police Department.

Authorities believe Kayla Ward may still be in the Nashville area around Vanderbilt.

If you have information on Kayla Ward’s whereabouts, contact police or the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600.

