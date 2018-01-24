Missing Robertson Co. teen found near Vandy, sister still missin - WSMV News 4

Missing Robertson Co. teen found near Vandy, sister still missing

Posted: Updated:
Kayla Ward has been missing from her Springfield home since Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office) Kayla Ward has been missing from her Springfield home since Jan. 11, 2018. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
Brooke Ward ran away from home with her sister Kayla on Jan. 11. She was found on Jan. 24 by Vanderbilt Police. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office) Brooke Ward ran away from home with her sister Kayla on Jan. 11. She was found on Jan. 24 by Vanderbilt Police. (Photo: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

Robertson County authorities are looking for a teen who has been missing since Jan. 11.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Kayla Ward was still missing after last being seen at their home on Highway 76 just outside of Springfield.

Kayla Ward and her sister Brooke Ward both ran away from home on Jan. 11.

Brooke Ward was found by the Vanderbilt University Police Department.

Authorities believe Kayla Ward may still be in the Nashville area around Vanderbilt.

If you have information on Kayla Ward’s whereabouts, contact police or the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Missing Robertson Co. teen found near Vandy, sister still missingMore>>

  • Special

    Robertson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Robertson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Robertson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.