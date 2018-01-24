Rutherford school cleared after bomb threat found - WSMV News 4

Rutherford school cleared after bomb threat found

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Christina Middle School has been cleared after a bomb threat was found on Wednesday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office issued a statement that the school had been cleared.

A note stating that a bomb was somewhere in the building was found in a bathroom at Christiana Middle School.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.