Vanderbilt to add 4 residential colleges in $600M project

According to Metro police, it happened around 7 p.m. on Brookway Drive in Madison.More >>
Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Vanderbilt University is undertaking a $600 million project to add four new residential colleges by 2023.More >>
Authorities say it stemmed from a domestic situation that started at a home in the 5800 block of Morrow Road around 4:30 a.m.More >>
A man, woman, and two small children were home when the fire started, but they were able to escape unharmed.More >>
At Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, council members approved a bill that Airbnb says would ban most short-term rentals in Nashville.More >>
Many concerned parents are relieved after making contact with their children who are students at Marshall County High School where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.More >>
