Family escapes trailer fire in Antioch

A family of four escaped a trailer fire in Antioch Tuesday night.

The blaze started around 10:30 p.m. in the trailer park off Waikiki Boulevard on Coconut Court.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, one side of the trailer was engulfed in flames. The fire was so hot that it melted the siding off an adjacent trailer.

A man, woman, and two small children were home when the fire started, but they were able to escape unharmed.

They got inside their minivan and drove to a neighbor’s home.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. The cause is under investigation.