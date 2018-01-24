Man critically injured in West Nashville stabbing - WSMV News 4

Man critically injured in West Nashville stabbing

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are investigating a West Nashville stabbing that left a man critically injured Wednesday morning.

Authorities say it stemmed from a domestic situation that started at a home in the 5800 block of Morrow Road around 4:30 a.m. 

The victim, who had injuries to his arm and back, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition. Meanwhile, a woman has been detained and is being questioned by police.

At least two small children were inside the home at the time of the stabbing. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.