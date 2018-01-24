Man critically injured in West Nashville stabbing

Metro police are investigating a West Nashville stabbing that left a man critically injured Wednesday morning.

Authorities say it stemmed from a domestic situation that started at a home in the 5800 block of Morrow Road around 4:30 a.m.

The victim, who had injuries to his arm and back, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition. Meanwhile, a woman has been detained and is being questioned by police.

At least two small children were inside the home at the time of the stabbing.