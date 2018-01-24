15 year old shot, killed outside Madison home

A man, woman, and two small children were home when the fire started, but they were able to escape unharmed.More >>
A man, woman, and two small children were home when the fire started, but they were able to escape unharmed.More >>
Authorities say it stemmed from a domestic situation that started at a home in the 5800 block of Morrow Road around 4:30 a.m.More >>
Authorities say it stemmed from a domestic situation that started at a home in the 5800 block of Morrow Road around 4:30 a.m.More >>
Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.More >>
Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.More >>
At Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, council members approved a bill that Airbnb says would ban most short-term rentals in Nashville.More >>
At Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, council members approved a bill that Airbnb says would ban most short-term rentals in Nashville.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Many concerned parents are relieved after making contact with their children who are students at Marshall County High School where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.More >>
Many concerned parents are relieved after making contact with their children who are students at Marshall County High School where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Timothy Howell was taken into custody after a police pursuit in Marion County.More >>
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.More >>
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.More >>
Audio recordings of dispatchers and law enforcement on the streaming service “Broadcastify” reveals efforts to help gunshot victims at Marshall County High School.More >>
Audio recordings of dispatchers and law enforcement on the streaming service “Broadcastify” reveals efforts to help gunshot victims at Marshall County High School.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.More >>
Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.More >>
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >>
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >>
Country music performer Lari White died on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, according to her mother’s post on her CaringBridge site. She was 52.More >>
Country music performer Lari White died on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, according to her mother’s post on her CaringBridge site. She was 52.More >>
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >>
Authorities say the woman was nine months pregnant.More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation cases in the nation.More >>
A California man was sentenced to life in federal prison Tuesday for buying Filipino children for sex and pornography in what prosecutors called one of most "lurid, willful, and disturbing" child exploitation cases in the nation.More >>
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >>
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >>
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >>
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >>
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has announced that she's pregnant with her second child. She will be the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.More >>
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has announced that she's pregnant with her second child. She will be the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.More >>