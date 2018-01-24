15 year old shot, killed outside Madison home - WSMV News 4

15 year old shot, killed outside Madison home

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Brookway Drive. (WSMV) The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Brookway Drive. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at his Madison home Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, it happened around 7 p.m. on Brookway Drive.

The victim was standing on the porch with another teen when at least two shots were fired from a neighbor’s house.

The 15 year old was struck in his side and died. The person he was with had a hole in his clothes from a bullet, but was not hit.

Police believe the gunman was visiting the neighbor’s home and does not live there.

No motive for the shooting has been released, and no arrests have been made at this time. 

