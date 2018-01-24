15 year old shot, killed outside his home - WSMV News 4

15 year old shot, killed outside his home

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at his home Tuesday night.

According to Metro police, it happened around 7 p.m. on Brookway Drive.

The victim, identified as Thomas Howard, was standing on his porch with another teen when at least two shots were fired from a neighbor’s house.

Howard was struck in his side and died. The person he was with had a hole in his clothes from a bullet, but was not hit.

Police are now looking for 16-year-old Kevon Mayberry, who is the suspected gunman. Authorities believe Mayberry was visiting the neighbor’s home and does not live there.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Metro police at 615-742-7463.

