2 killed in shooting outside Antioch Burger King - WSMV News 4

2 killed in shooting outside Antioch Burger King

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.

One man was found dead from a gunshot would inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant at 2305 Murfreesboro Pike.

The second victim flagged down an ambulance responding to the initial shooting call. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the two men shot each other and the shooting appears to be drug-related. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.