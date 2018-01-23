2 killed in shooting outside Antioch Burger King

Two men were killed in a shooting outside an Antioch Burger King on Tuesday night, according to Metro police.

One man was found dead from a gunshot would inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant at 2305 Murfreesboro Pike.

The second victim flagged down an ambulance responding to the initial shooting call. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the two men shot each other and the shooting appears to be drug-related. The investigation is ongoing.

BREAKING: 2 men fatally shot each other tonight inside a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the Burger King, 2305 Murfreesboro Pike. This appears to have been a dope deal/attempted robbery. Investigation continuing. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.