Short-term rental services react to Metro Council bill

At Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, council members approved a bill that Airbnb says would ban most short-term rentals in Nashville.

The bill will eventually phase out non-owner-occupied rentals in residential neighborhoods.

Airbnb issued the following statement regarding the bill:

We’ve worked in good faith with the Metro Council and the Ad Hoc committee for months now and in light of today’s disappointing outcome we will consider all options to defend our host community in Nashville and throughout Tennessee.

HomeAway, another short-term rental service, also issued a statement:

The decision to ban responsible vacation rental owners from operating is a dangerous step in the wrong direction for the city and chooses to disregard the clear benefits traditional vacation rentals have brought to Nashville for decades. A ban on whole-home rentals hurts responsible Nashville residents who rely on this income, while also reducing revenue to programs that are directly aimed at improving affordable housing options in the city. It’s a lose-lose for homeowners and those aspiring to be. HomeAway will continue actively supporting our local homeowners and guests in Nashville, and we are assessing next steps in this process.

