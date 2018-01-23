Injury knocks out Vandy's Fisher-Davis for rest of season - WSMV News 4

Injury knocks out Vandy's Fisher-Davis for rest of season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt senior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis will miss the rest of the season with an injured right shoulder.

Fisher-Davis already had missed two games since hurting his shoulder Jan. 13 in a 74-67 loss to Kentucky . Vanderbilt announced the severity of Fisher-Davis' injury on Tuesday before the Commodores' game at No. 22 Tennessee.

Fisher-Davis said in a statement that he anticipates "a speedy and full recovery." Fisher-Davis also said he was "forever grateful" to Vanderbilt and thanked athletic director David Williams, coach Bryce Drew and former Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings.

Fisher-Davis was averaging 11.9 points this season to rank second on the team. He has made 70 career starts and averaged 13.9 points in 2016-17, 9.7 points in 2015-16 and 7.2 points in 2014-15.

