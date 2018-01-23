Donations pour in for apartment fire victims

A 4-month-old baby, 15 children and 39 adults are all in need of a new home and donated goods after an apartment fire in Bellevue on Monday night.

Dozens of units were damaged in the fire. (WSMV)

No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.

Dozens of residents were displaced by the fire. (Source: News 4 viewer Scott Sellers)

TailGate Brewery is serving as the official drop-off location for donations. (WSMV)

The Bellevue community is going all out to help dozens displaced by a fire at the Creekwood Apartments on Monday night.

Donation items are pouring in to the official donation drop-off location at TailGate Brewery.

The Red Cross is there helping coordinate and organize the different items.

It is clear, that the community is rallying behind those who lost everything.

People have been bringing in donation items to TailGate Brewery since early Tuesday morning.

“Bellevue has been a great community for us, and so we want to do whatever we can to help back,” said Adam Bancroft with TailGate.

Bancroft said they will be taking donations all day Tuesday and Wednesday. They are also offering free food for any of the victims.

“To be able to open our doors and let people come in is pretty much, it seems simple but it's the best we can do to help with that for sure,” Bancroft said.

Britney Lizama lives at the Creekwood Apartments.

“It was really sad just watching it happen,” she said. “I was walking my dog yesterday, and I saw all the kids coming home, and then the fire happens.”

Tuesday, she felt compelled to help.

“Bellevue is a small community,” she said. “Creekwood Apartments is all families. It's very neighborly, so I felt like we had to do something.

“Bottles of water, just anything that we had around the house blanket-wise, some bedding. Just do what we can to help out,” she added.

A GoFundMe account continues to bring in tens of thousands of dollars. Click here if you are interested in helping out.

At last check, the Creekwood Fire GoFundMe page is over $15,000 of a $30,000 goal. The campaign is trending on the GoFundMe site.

Councilwoman Sheri Weiner said the GoFundMe account is the best way to make sure money donated goes directly to those displaced.

Weiner represents Bellevue, and those who lost everything in the Creekwood apartment fire.

“The community is ... They're being Bellevue, and it's amazing,” Weiner said.

Creekwood management is working to get people relocated.

Weiner said they are in the process of compiling a list of all the donation items needed. The Facebook page "Creekwood Fire Relief" does offer specifics.

Weiner is blown away by how the GoFundMe page continues to draw in thousands of dollars in donations.

“The community response to that GoFundMe page, I mean wow!” Weiner said. “We're going to use the money to stipulate funds for each family. And we're also going to do gift cards. So, a lot depends on how much we get."

Weiner said something they really need now are pickup trucks, flatbeds and trailers because they need a way move furniture donations.

The Nashville Fire Department announced Tuesday that the fire was caused by an electrical wiring failure that ignited combustible materials in a chase between apartments.

