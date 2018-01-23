2 Indian men lose immigration papers, documentation in Bellevue - WSMV News 4

2 Indian men lose immigration papers, documentation in Bellevue apartment fire

Dozens of units were damaged in the fire. (WSMV) Dozens of units were damaged in the fire. (WSMV)
A 4-month-old baby, 15 children and 39 adults are all in need of a new home and donated goods after an apartment fire in Bellevue on Monday night.

Tuesday, News 4 spoke with two young men from India who lost everything, including their immigration papers.

Ankur Sukhavay and Ronak Patel lived at the Creekwood Apartments for a year. They were out shopping when the fire broke out.

“We just see the burning of our house,” Sukhavay said. “We saw that, and I'm trying to get inside to get my documentation stuff, but the firefighters said we cannot allow you because it's totally done.”

“Anything we bring from our country, we just lost it,” Patel said.

Congressman Jim Cooper's office has been working with them to expedite getting new immigration papers to replace those lost.

They say the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

“People have been coming over here, with any kind of help,” Patel said.

When asked, what they are going to do next, Sukhavay looked to the sky before saying, “God, God can help us. Always, faith and trust.”

“Just believe in yourself, and do good for communities. Help each other as much as a human being. Whatever happens, it's happened, you cannot change it, just focus on what you need to do,” Patel added.

Sukhavay’s wife is scheduled to arrive from India into Nashville on Tuesday night. He said she does not know about the fire yet.

The Nashville Fire Department said Tuesday that the fire was caused by an electrical wiring failure that ignited combustible materials in a chase between apartments.

