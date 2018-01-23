Country music’s Lari White died after battle with cancer

Lari White performs a tribute to Alan and Marilyn Bergman, not pictured, during the ASCAP Film and Television music awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2008. (AP File Photo/Matt Sayles)

Country music performer Lari White died on Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, according to her mother’s post on her CaringBridge site. She was 52.

Yvonne White said Lari White died at 4:44 a.m. with her husband Chuck Cannon and their three children at her side.

Lari White won one of Music Row's most diversified stars. She was diagnosed with advanced peritoneal cancer in September.

Last Friday, Lari White’s mom posted on the CaringBridge site that her daughter was moved into hospice care.

“She has been fighting the most valiant battle anyone could possibly imagine, staying strong and loving, courageous and determined … always thanking of others, especially Chuck and her beautiful children,” Yvonne White posted on Friday. “She wanted to be at home; be with them, love on them as long as possible, and have their loving care.”

Lari White made her first national appearance in 1988 on the talent show You Can Be a Star on The Nashville Network. She won first prize, which included a recording contract with Capitol Records.

She was a trailblazer in so many entertainment areas. She was the first female record producer for a male superstar Toby Keith, which was also a Platinum-selling album.

In 2000, she appeared in the Tom Hanks movie Castaway at the beginning and end of the movie.

She won three Grammy Awards for her music in the Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album category. She won in 1996 for Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel, 1998 for Amazing Grace 2: A Country Salute to Gospel and in 1999 for The Apostle Soundtrack.

Movies preserve history... Oscar winner Tom Hanks with Grammy winner Lari White in the film Cast Away... That lady in the pickup died today .. Cancer ....all too young ..52...https://t.co/CzY0kRdpSe via @YouTube — Jimmy Carter (@askjimmycarter) January 23, 2018

She performed on Today in Nashville in February 2017.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.