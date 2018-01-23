In recordings, officers describe frightening shooting scene at Marshall County HS

Many concerned parents are relieved after making contact with their children who are students at Marshall County High School where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. Misty Hufford, whose 15-year-old son Ethan is a freshman, said the shooting started in the common area right before school started. When the shooting started, she said Ethan ran into the gym, which was next to the commons, and out of the building through a side door. ...

Many concerned parents are relieved after making contact with their children who are students at Marshall County High School where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. Misty Hufford, whose 15-year-old son Ethan is a freshman, said the shooting started in the common area right before school started. When the shooting started, she said Ethan ran into the gym, which was next to the commons, and out of the building through a side door. ...

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.

At least one person was killed in the shooting. (Source: NBC News)

Audio recordings of dispatchers and law enforcement on the streaming service “Broadcastify” reveal efforts to help gunshot victims at Marshall County High School.

At just after 8 a.m., a dispatcher can be heard calling for assistance to an active shooter at the high school and that people are down.

That dispatcher reports that there is only one shooter who is still on the scene and that there is a non-responsive victim.

A police officer on the scene describes that one person was shot in the head, another in the back and another in the abdomen.

After 8:15 a.m., a police officer states that the weapon has been uncovered and the suspect is in custody.

Responding police are urged to come to the common area where many of the victims were located.

The audio shows law enforcement then began reporting students at the vocational school and in the weight room with gunshot sounds.

One officer describes finding other varying injuries.

“She hurt her foot. Trying to get out of the high school over to the weight room. I've got another male. He's been grazed, but I don't believe there's been any penetration,” the unidentified officer said.

Another officer reports that he is on the back side of the high school with the Marshall County Sheriff, and they have found a Ruger pistol that they are collecting.

The audio describes how students were evacuated to the technical center of the high school, and the difficulty of finding all the students because so many fled in different directions.

“We've got most of the students out I believe, but there's kids that went everywhere,” an officer said at one point.

Before 8:44 a.m., law enforcement conducted a second sweep of the high school.

The News 4 I-Team is continuing to listen to this audio and will report back with any new developments.

