Man killed after being struck by a train - WSMV News 4

Man killed after being struck by a train

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One man was killed after being struck by a train on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the man was struck by a train at 22 Stanley St.

The victim’s name has not been released.

