2nd suspect arrested in deadly north Nashville shooting

Metro police have arrested one of two men wanted in the deadly shooting of Louis Lisi outside a north Nashville convenience store last week.

1 arrested, another sought in deadly shooting outside north Nashville convenience store

Detectives have identified two of the three men wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting outside a north Nashville convenience store last week.

Jamil Holloway, L, Mardeus Phillips Jr., C, and a third person of interest, R, are wanted for questioning in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police say they have arrested the second suspect in a shooting outside a north Nashville market last year.

Mardeus Phillips, 25, was arrested in Memphis on Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Phillips and his co-defendant, 23-year-old Jamil Holloway, are accused of killing Louis Lisi on Dec. 21.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Z-Mart at the corner of 26th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike.

Lisi, 56, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Another man was shot during the incident, but his injuries were not critical.

Holloway was arrested Dec. 29.

