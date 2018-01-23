2nd suspect arrested in deadly north Nashville shooting - WSMV News 4

2nd suspect arrested in deadly north Nashville shooting

Posted: Updated:
Mardeus Phillips (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Mardeus Phillips (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Jamil Holloway (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jamil Holloway (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say they have arrested the second suspect in a shooting outside a north Nashville market last year.

Mardeus Phillips, 25, was arrested in Memphis on Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Phillips and his co-defendant, 23-year-old Jamil Holloway, are accused of killing Louis Lisi on Dec. 21.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Z-Mart at the corner of 26th Avenue North and Clarksville Pike.

Lisi, 56, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Another man was shot during the incident, but his injuries were not critical.

Holloway was arrested Dec. 29.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 2nd suspect arrested in deadly north Nashville shootingMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.