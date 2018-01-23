Gunman in custody after 1 killed, several wounded in KY high school shooting

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.More >>
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.More >>
Country music star Brad Paisley unveiled a mural he helped create inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday.More >>
Country music star Brad Paisley unveiled a mural he helped create inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday.More >>
Metro Schools will be holding a school choice festival for parents and students on Tuesday night.More >>
Metro Schools will be holding a school choice festival for parents and students on Tuesday night.More >>
The team will be playing two games on Saturday, but before they hit the court, they'll be giving back.More >>
The team will be playing two games on Saturday, but before they hit the court, they'll be giving back.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled a three-part plan Monday detailing how he hopes the state can prevent and treat opioid addiction and enforce the law.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled a three-part plan Monday detailing how he hopes the state can prevent and treat opioid addiction and enforce the law.More >>
A downtown Nashville power outage was caused by a squirrel that crawled into a transformer, according to Nashville Electric Service.More >>
A downtown Nashville power outage was caused by a squirrel that crawled into a transformer, according to Nashville Electric Service.More >>
Police in La Vergne have arrested two men accused in a reported home invasion.More >>
Police in La Vergne have arrested two men accused in a reported home invasion.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
Metro police confirmed that one man died in an accident on Murfreesboro Pike early Sunday morning. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Police say an SUV lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into multiple businesses at 2591 Murfreesboro Pike. One male victim was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Nashville Fire Department.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.More >>
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >>
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >>
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >>
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >>
For years, The Factory has been a draw for shoppers and diners looking for a taste of the town. But lately, more businesses are moving out, and their space is not getting filled right away.More >>
For years, The Factory has been a draw for shoppers and diners looking for a taste of the town. But lately, more businesses are moving out, and their space is not getting filled right away.More >>
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.More >>
No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.More >>
Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, said there are many reasons to make a change, and he’s finding support.More >>
Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, said there are many reasons to make a change, and he’s finding support.More >>
Imagine if cigarettes were no longer addictive and smoking itself became almost obsolete; only a tiny segment of Americans still lit up.More >>
Imagine if cigarettes were no longer addictive and smoking itself became almost obsolete; only a tiny segment of Americans still lit up.More >>
An 8.2-magnitude earthquake detected in the Gulf of Alaska has triggered tsunami warnings in Alaska and tsunami watches across several Western states.More >>
An 8.2-magnitude earthquake detected in the Gulf of Alaska has triggered tsunami warnings in Alaska and tsunami watches across several Western states.More >>
A Michigan woman said her lottery win came at just the right time.More >>
A Michigan woman said her lottery win came at just the right time.More >>