Gunman in custody after 1 killed, several wounded in KY high school shooting

At least one person is dead and several others are wounded after a shooting at a high school in Marshall County, KY.

The shooting happened at Marshall County High School in Benton on Tuesday morning.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed the suspected gunman is in custody and several others were wounded.

Officials with Kentucky State Police said the scene at the school has been secured. The agency confirmed the gunman was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy.

UPDATE: KSP confirms a Marshall Co Deputy apprehended the shooter.

According to NBC affiliate WPSD, students are being bused to North Marshall Middle School, which is where parents can pick up their kids. Parents are being asked not to call the school.

At least three patients are being airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

FBI Louisville agents and personnel are at the scene to assist with the investigation.

News 4 spoke with parent Misty Green, whose daughter was at the school during the shooting.

"My daughter was sitting there in the commons area and heard the 'pop, pop, pop' and initially got down and then just realized what was going on, so they took out running out of the building as fast as they could," Green said.

Green said her daughter, Morgan, is traumatized after seeing and hearing the whole thing.

"Initially she didn’t know what it was, but then she realized it was a gun and all of the other students realized what it was, and they all just got out of the building as quickly as they could. And teachers were grabbing kids up and helping them get into safe places. And helping them get outside and get to a safe location," Green said.

Kentucky state law prohibits having guns on school campuses. Click here to read the law.

Back in 1997, three people were killed in a shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, which is about 30 minutes away from Benton. Five others were injured. The gunman was 14 years old.

Gov. Matt Bevin issued this statement about the shooting:

This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.

Several other Kentucky politicians have been responding to the tragic news on social media.

