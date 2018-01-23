Gunman in custody after 2 killed, 21 injured in KY high school shooting

A grief-stricken, Kentucky community has united together after a deadly school shooting killed two students and injured 18 others.More >>
Many concerned parents are relieved after making contact with their children who are students at Marshall County High School where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.More >>
Audio recordings of dispatchers and law enforcement on the streaming service “Broadcastify” reveals efforts to help gunshot victims at Marshall County High School.More >>
Marshall County High School students will be heading back to class Friday for the first time since two students were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday.More >>
Two teens were killed and 21 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.More >>
Police are urging residents in the area of Woodstock Drive near Rainwood Drive to stay vigilant as the manhunt continues for the third suspect. It is not clear if he is armed.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was attacked during an armed robbery outside an Antioch apartment complex.More >>
The great-great-grandson of abolitionist Frederick Douglass is speaking next month at Middle Tennessee State University during observance of Black History Month.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomed more than 11.3 million visitors last year, setting a new record for the second year in a row.More >>
The shooting happened at the victim's home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a hookah lounge in Antioch early Friday morning.More >>
While the country continues to send support to Marshall County, one Nashville man was especially shaken by Tuesday's shooting. Today he's sending a message back to that community and sharing why he has such a deep connection to it.More >>
A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
Nearly two dozen utility districts across the state violated a drinking water standard in 2017, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
The shooting happened at the victim's home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a hookah lounge in Antioch early Friday morning.More >>
While the country continues to send support to Marshall County, one Nashville man was especially shaken by Tuesday's shooting. Today he's sending a message back to that community and sharing why he has such a deep connection to it.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
