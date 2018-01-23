Gunman in custody after 2 killed, 18 injured in KY high school shooting

Audio recordings of dispatchers and law enforcement on the streaming service “Broadcastify” reveals efforts to help gunshot victims at Marshall County High School.

At least one person was killed in the shooting. (Source: NBC News)

Many concerned parents are relieved after making contact with their children who are students at Marshall County High School where one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.

A family member shared this photo of Bailey Holt, one of two students killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened in Benton, KY, which is near Paducah. (WSMV)

Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the suspected gunman is a 15-year-old student. He was taken into custody by a Marshall County deputy.

At a press conference Tuesday evening, officials identified the deceased victims as Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15.

The alleged gunman will be charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, authorities said.

During a press conference at Vanderbilt, surgeons confirmed one of the victims died at the hospital.

Fourteen of the surviving victims have gunshot wounds. Four others were injured but were not shot.

Five victims were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. One of those victims died at the hospital.

The four surviving victims at Vanderbilt are all males between the ages of 15 and 18. Wednesday, three of those four patients were upgraded to stable condition. The fourth patient is listed in critical but stable condition.

Tuesday evening, another female student was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. She was discharged on Wednesday.

Doctors say their biggest concern for the patients is the risk for infection, bleeding, and blood clots. Some of them could undergo surgery on Wednesday. They hope to have them all breathing on their own on soon and out of the hospital within three to seven days.

"This is a wound that will take a long time to heal. For some, it will never heal," said Gov. Matt Bevin during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said the gunman walked into the school and started shooting at 7:57 a.m. By 8:06 a.m., first responders started arriving at the high school.

FBI Louisville agents and personnel are at the scene to assist with the investigation.

"There's a lot to be done, it will be a long couple of days," Sanders said.

Breaking: 3 people are being airlifted to @VUMChealth after shooting at Marshall Co HS in KY. pic.twitter.com/OW6nwmI8nY — Briona Arradondo (@BrionaWSMV) January 23, 2018

Students were bused to North Marshall Middle School, which is where parents are picking up their kids. Crews directed cars in and out of the lot all morning. News 4 saw several very emotional reunions between parents and their children.

News 4 spoke with parent Misty Green, whose daughter was inside the school during the shooting.

"My daughter was sitting there in the commons area and heard the 'pop, pop, pop' and initially got down and then just realized what was going on, so they took out running out of the building as fast as they could," Green said.

Green said her daughter, Morgan, is traumatized after seeing and hearing the entire incident.

"Initially she didn’t know what it was, but then she realized it was a gun and all of the other students realized what it was, and they all just got out of the building as quickly as they could. And teachers were grabbing kids up and helping them get into safe places. And helping them get outside and get to a safe location," Green said.

#MarshallCounty High Shooting: Two student are deceased. One male and one female. The shooter was a student. A 15 YO male who is now in custody. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

Ethan Derevage, 15, was also in the commons room when shots rang out. He ran into the gym next door and escaped the building through a side door.

As he was running, the freshman student called his mother, Missy Hufford, to come pick him up.

"I know when he called me, he said, ‘Mom there’s been a shooting.’ And I asked if him if he was OK, and he said, ‘I’m running,'" she said. "And I told him I was on my way, and I didn’t even know where he was at the time. I just knew I had to get to him."

Another teen picked up Ethan Derevage and several other boys and drove them to a nearby McDonald's for safety.

"Oh, your heart drops as a parent. It’s a nightmare. It’s a call no parent ever wants to get for sure," said Missy Hufford. "You send your kid to school expecting them to learn and grow and prosper as a child, not to be put in this situation."

Dr. Brian Doss has a dental practice near the school. When the shooting began, he pulled as many students as he could into his office.

Two of the student had been shot and need immediate help.

“I just knew that we needed to get pressure on the wounds and control the bleeding. It was in the arms and extremities and stuff, so I was pretty sure there wasn’t anything that was vital, so just kept everybody calm and take deep breaths and remind them to keep their wits about them. And they did great. I was really proud of them,” Doss said.

Paramedics quickly arrived to take care of the two students who had been shot. Doss called the other students’ parents so they be reunited with their children.

Helicopter landing on Marshall Co HS campus pic.twitter.com/ClK0pWdGBN — Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) January 23, 2018

Kentucky state law prohibits having guns on school campuses. Click here to read the law.

Back in November, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office hosted active shooter training for residents. The sheriff told WPSD at the time that they organized the event after the deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX.

"We cannot take the attitude it will never happen here because just like 20 years ago, it’s never gonna happen here, and look at what happened at Heath High School … it can happen here," said Sheriff Kevin Byers back in November.

Back in 1997, three people were killed in a shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, which is about 30 minutes away from Benton. Five others were injured. The gunman was 14 years old.

UPDATE: School Shooting: The scene is secured, the suspect is in custody, and we will be providing updates periodically as information is obtained and confirmed. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

ALERT: KSP has confirmed a school shooting at Marshall County High School with multiple victims, one of which has been pronounced dead. KSP Post 1 is setting up a media staging area and more details will available soon — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) January 23, 2018

Gov. Matt Bevin issued this statement about the shooting:

This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett posted the following statement on Twitter:

Several other Kentucky politicians have been responding to the tragic news on social media.

Horrible situation with a tragic shooting at Marshall County HS. Please keep those involved & first responders in your hearts right now. Prayers to Marshall County. — Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) January 23, 2018

Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018

