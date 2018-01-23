Metro Schools hosting school choice festival for parents, students

Metro Nashville Public Schools will be holding a school choice festival for parents and students on Tuesday night.

During the event, parents will be able to apply to any school in the district. They'll also get the chance to meet teachers and sign up for tours at all public, charter and magnet schools in Davidson County.

The optional school application is already open. Parents have until Feb. 2 to submit the form.

At this point, a school voucher law has not been passed in Tennessee, so there is no guarantee that students who apply will be accepted.

The festival will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.

Click here for more information about school choices in Nashville.

