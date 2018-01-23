Harlem Globetrotters returning to Bridgestone Arena

News 4 talked with Swish Young, who is on the Harlem Globetrotters team. (WSMV)

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their one-of-a-kind skills to Bridgestone Arena this weekend.

The team will be playing two games on Saturday, but before they hit the court, they'll be giving back.

The Globetrotters are ambassadors of goodwill. They travel the world, pledging to spread 100 million smiles around the globe through acts of kindness.

News 4 talked with some of the players about why they choose to give back.

"Growing up, I've always wanted to give back to my community. I enjoy playing basketball too, but giving back is a huge thing that I always wanted to do, and with the Globetrotters, I'm able to do both - give back and play basketball," said Swish Young. "It's a win-win situation."

Click here for more information about the Globetrotters.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.