At least 48 units damaged in Bellevue apartment fire

At least 48 units were damaged in the massive blaze. (WSMV)

Dozens of residents were displaced by the fire. (Source: News 4 viewer Scott Sellers)

Dozens of people are displaced after an apartment complex in Bellevue went up in flames Monday night.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, at least 48 units at Creekwood Apartments were damaged in the massive blaze.

No apartment residents, firefighters or pets were injured in the fire, and officials say there are two big reasons why.

"Smoke detectors are life savers and we see this every day. Until we see an event of this magnitude, it doesn’t draw the attention that is needed. But we do know that smoke detectors and neighbors being neighbors helped save lives," said Chief William Swann with the Nashville Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said at this time it does not appear suspicious.

Mayor Megan Barry and Metro Councilwoman Sheri Weiner, who represents Bellevue, were also at the scene and spoke to reporters.

"I need to be here because I want to thank the folks who are responding and also thank the councilmember who's taking a leadership role in making sure they're safe," Barry said.

Weiner set up a GoFundMe seeking $10,000 for those affected by the fire. Click here for more information.

"Bellevue wraps its arms around its folks," she said.

JUST IN: Sheriff’s Office tells me 5 people are staying inside the Bellevue Church of Christ where @NashRedCross has set up a shelter. Shelter will likely be open for a day or two. pic.twitter.com/EHfDC4abIu — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 23, 2018

One apartment resident told News 4 it felt like he had lost everything.

"It's like a ... disaster. I don't know how to express it," said Parthib Mitra, who had lived at the apartments for seven months. "I'm still in my pajamas. I don't have much. It's really hard."

The Red Cross is assisting at least 26 people displaced by the fire. They have set up a shelter at the Bellevue Church of Christ, which is where five people are staying.

Swann said several city agencies have been working together to help the victims.

"Metro Schools were gracious enough to bring a bus. We've transported them to the Church of Christ. The Red Cross is getting a better assessment of what is needed. We have the sheriff's department, who's been so gracious enough to actually provide security for these individuals while they are being displaced," Swann said.

Our crews continue to battle this fire. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/EIU7QPCra7 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 23, 2018

BREAKING: Crews respond to large fire at Bellevue apartment complex. We have a crew heading to the scene.https://t.co/goNxYAr5CA pic.twitter.com/vz6dlQwnTh — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) January 23, 2018

UPDATE: Fire spreads as crews continue to battle the blaze. pic.twitter.com/YEicOMZv8p — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) January 23, 2018

