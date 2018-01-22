Columbia mom says health hurdles won't stop her from watching son in Super Bowl

Shaq Mason is among the Midstate football players in Super Bowl LII. (WSMV)

Athletes from Middle Tennessee will be playing in the Super Bowl on opposite teams. Later this week, we'll be sharing the story of Derek Barnett, a Brentwood Academy graduate now playing for Philadelphia.

Also from Middle Tennessee is the New England Patriots' Shaq Mason.

Alicia McGuire of Columbia shared a little family album with 4-year-old granddaughter Haizel on Monday.

"There you are celebrating with daddy," said McGuire, pointing to a page showing Haizel dancing in confetti.

"You're in it too!" Haizel laughed back.

"That's me and your daddy," McGuire said. "I was happy."

That little album has memories of the time McGuire's son, Shaq Mason, played in the Super Bowl.

"As a mom, I'm absolutely elated that I sit back and watch my child's dreams come true," said McGuire, thinking back to the 2017 Super Bowl.

A picture in the album shows McGuire and Mason standing on the field together after the Patriots' win.

In his years at Columbia Central High, McGuire supported her son's football ambitions but told him to make good decisions and good grades.

"I always tell people I have a great student who happens to be an athlete," she smiled. "I started putting him in sports when he was 5 years old. My motto was, 'I want to try to occupy all his time.' There's so many other choices he could make. If he was in a coloring contest, I was rooting him on. I've always been his number one supporter. I worked two jobs. I don't regret it. I don't regret it at all, because I think God chose me for a reason."

"In 2010, Shaq's senior year, we won the state championship," said Columbia Central High co-athletic director Vance Belew, gesturing to a trophy case.

As Mason's coach, Belew saw that pure talent.

"Gifted athlete," he remembered. "Strong. Great balance. He had all the intrinsic characteristics. Very hard working, humble young man."

Even with so much pride in her son's career, something threatened to keep McGuire home and away from her son's pro games.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't cry real tears from not being able to be there," she said. "I have congestive heart failure. It's very scary. There's nothing more scary than the fact you can't breathe. I was unable to fly, and my health was just not what it should be."

"He's my reason to keep fighting," she continued, referring to her son.

With Mason about to play in another Super Bowl, there are no doubts about the favored team at McGuire's home.

"Hmm, probably the New England Patriots," she laughed, sitting just feet from a Patriots flag and wreath hanging outside.

"Haizel, you proud of daddy?" McGuire asked Haizel, flipping through pages of the album while her granddaughter nodded.

McGuire said there's no way she'll miss being at the Super Bowl. She'll be driving there for the new memories.

"She's done a tremendous job with him," Belew said. "It's easy to see that when you meet Shaq. It's so much more helpful for young people to have that model, someone who can teach them what it takes to be successful. Alicia McGuire has certainly done that with Shaq Mason."

"Before he runs on the field, he sends me a text, 'I love you,'" she said. "That makes me feel great. He makes me feel great. That's my guy. He's my guy."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.