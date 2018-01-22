NES: Downtown power outage caused by squirrel - WSMV News 4

NES: Downtown power outage caused by squirrel

Posted:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A downtown Nashville power outage was caused by a squirrel that crawled into a transformer, according to Nashville Electric Service.

NES said the squirrel crawled into the Gay Street transformer, resulting in a widespread outage.

Most power has been restored, but crews are still dispatched in the area to address all calls.

